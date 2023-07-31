Oppenheimer Boosts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $33.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 26.4 %

URGN stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 16,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

