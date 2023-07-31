Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 889,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ontrak

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ontrak by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 502,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 297,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.72.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 384.20% and a negative return on equity of 361.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

