ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,704,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,680 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 56,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

OKE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.91. 1,261,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

