Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of OMGA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 193,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,375. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,643.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,417,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 818,216 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.