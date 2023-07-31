Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $343,589.40 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

OLLI opened at $71.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

