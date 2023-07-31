Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $343,589.40 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

OLLI opened at $71.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

