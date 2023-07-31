Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 621,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

