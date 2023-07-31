Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $276.16 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $276.16 million and $13.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.78 or 0.06367136 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04882899 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $10,357,804.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.