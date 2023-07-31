Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. 120,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,670. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.