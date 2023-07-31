Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 413,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,073.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 411,661 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.10. 534,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

