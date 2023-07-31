NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.75 or 1.00069983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002262 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

