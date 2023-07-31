nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.