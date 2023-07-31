Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

