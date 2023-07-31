Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Acquires 2,584 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,943.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,084,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 5,394 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,673.60.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $135,771.16.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 6,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,973. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma



Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

