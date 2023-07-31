NULS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $465,034.55 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, NULS has traded up 4% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $465,034.55 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,181,497 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

