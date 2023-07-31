Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 2,319,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,186,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $800.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.