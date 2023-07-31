Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,901. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

