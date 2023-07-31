Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 783,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

