Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

