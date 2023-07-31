Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $243.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,840. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

