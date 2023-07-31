Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $235.03. 116,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

