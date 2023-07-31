Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 645,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 315,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $168.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

