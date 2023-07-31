Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.44. Nikola shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 49,915,995 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nikola Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

