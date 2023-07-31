NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,212.32 or 0.99884863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

