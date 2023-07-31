NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 31,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $288.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.67 and a beta of 1.69. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a current ratio of 503.19.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock worth $111,584 over the last 90 days. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.