NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $452.17

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $452.17 and last traded at $449.09, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.76.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

