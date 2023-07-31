NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $452.17

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $452.17 and last traded at $449.09, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.76.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.93.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
