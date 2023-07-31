New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYCB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 3,685,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,420,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 128,539 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

