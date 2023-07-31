New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. 992,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,911. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

