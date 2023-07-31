New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,754. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

