New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,572,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.48. 8,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

