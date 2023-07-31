NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.54 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 513,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,190. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 132.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

