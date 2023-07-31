Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,528. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

