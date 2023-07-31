Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neoen in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

