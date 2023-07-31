Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $2.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.55 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

