Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 864,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,572. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,693 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania boosted its position in Coursera by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 291,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.