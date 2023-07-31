Needham & Company LLC Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $58.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Up 31.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded up $13.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,919,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.