NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40.50 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $40.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.4026999 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $45,531,540.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

