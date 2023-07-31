Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NAII opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

