Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NAII opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.62.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
