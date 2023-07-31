National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. 254,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.03) to GBX 1,280 ($16.41) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.46) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.75) to GBX 1,275 ($16.35) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

