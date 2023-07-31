Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NASDAQ NATH traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.42. 7,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 15.00%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.