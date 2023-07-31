Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 7,776,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

