Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.39. 26,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

