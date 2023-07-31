Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

ITW traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $262.10. 164,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.