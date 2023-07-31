Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

