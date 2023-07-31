Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. 1,083,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623,014. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

