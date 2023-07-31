Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 114,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,325. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

