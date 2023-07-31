Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Essent Group worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essent Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Essent Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Essent Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. 14,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,447. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

