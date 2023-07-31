Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $723.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $724.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

