Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,924,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AON by 169.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 23.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $319.71. 203,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,710. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.