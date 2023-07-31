Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.60. 281,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,771. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.