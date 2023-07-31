Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,563,000 after acquiring an additional 194,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,150,000 after acquiring an additional 133,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.25. 1,848,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,473,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $5,693,156. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

